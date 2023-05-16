Analysts Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

