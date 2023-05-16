Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $72.27

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of K opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Read More
