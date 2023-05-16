Analyzing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $531.06 million 0.10 -$25.79 million ($0.60) -1.78 Nerdy $162.67 million 3.50 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -8.02

Analyst Ratings

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -32.64% -5.75% -4.23% Nerdy -21.76% -98.82% -56.65%

Summary

Nerdy beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

