Analyzing Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and hopTo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 8.86 $981.43 million $0.71 55.79 hopTo $3.91 million 2.21 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 4 2 0 1.89 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dassault Systèmes and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus price target of $40.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.93% 18.54% 9.43% hopTo 3.16% 3.05% 2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats hopTo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides infrastructure, Energy & Materials, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Cities, Public & Business Services.The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in May 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

