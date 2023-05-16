Analyzing Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $10.83 billion 1.27 -$175.30 million ($1.19) -53.26 BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.2% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -1.97% 7.16% 3.57% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -498.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 4 8 3 0 1.93 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $57.87, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%.

Risk & Volatility

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats BrewBilt Brewing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

