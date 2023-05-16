Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

