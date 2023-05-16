Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BUD opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
