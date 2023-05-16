Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

