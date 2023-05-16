Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 1.9%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Aozora Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

