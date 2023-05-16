Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.