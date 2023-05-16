Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

