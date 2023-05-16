Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Purchases $100,805.46 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

ARES traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,069. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $268,186,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

