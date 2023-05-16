Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,833 shares of company stock worth $51,840,060 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.74. 316,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

