ARMOR Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $250,961.32 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. ARMOR has a market cap of $250,961.32 and approximately $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

