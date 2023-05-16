Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

ARW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

