Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.38. 1,066,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,841. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
