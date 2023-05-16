Ascension Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 92,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 866.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

