Ashley Bacon Sells 16,766 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 1,186,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,674. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,207,000 after acquiring an additional 549,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $6,926,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter.

