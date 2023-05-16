ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Declares $2.27 Dividend

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.2659 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

ASMIY stock opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.67. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.74.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASM International from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.20.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

