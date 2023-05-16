Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 7,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

