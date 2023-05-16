Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 7,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.