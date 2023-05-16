Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,258. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.67 and a 200 day moving average of $383.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.