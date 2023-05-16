Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,103. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.