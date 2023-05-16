Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $572,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. 416,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

