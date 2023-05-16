Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $6,210,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

