Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

