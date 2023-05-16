Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. 1,136,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,061. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

