Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 618,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

