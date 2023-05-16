Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 966,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $188.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

