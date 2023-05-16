Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Astronics has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 88.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 81,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

