AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of ASAAF opened at C$31.39 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$27.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.
See Also
