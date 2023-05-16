ATB Capital Cuts InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$4.50

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.66.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

