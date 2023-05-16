Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

