Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 402,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 433,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $486.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $4,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
