Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 402,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 433,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $486.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $4,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.