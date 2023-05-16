Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $669,748.47 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.2 %

TEAM traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. 1,883,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.