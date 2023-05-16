Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Atmos Energy worth $37,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

