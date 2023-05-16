Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $124.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $14.92 or 0.00055023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 428,954,035 coins and its circulating supply is 332,891,315 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

