AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $202.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AVB opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6,357.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 298,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 293,723 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

