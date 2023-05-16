AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $202.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
Shares of AVB opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
