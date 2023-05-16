Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Avista
Avista Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 16,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.92%.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
