Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 16,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.92%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

