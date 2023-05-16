Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 3.4 %
AYTU stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.