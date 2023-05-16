B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

