B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
