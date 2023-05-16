Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 75,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 3.8 %

BW traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 189,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,847. The firm has a market cap of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

