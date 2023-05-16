Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 4% After Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.72. 114,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 389,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $220,510. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

