Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. 8,604,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,291. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

