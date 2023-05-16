Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.13. 514,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,291. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $307.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

