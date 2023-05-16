Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $607,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. 159,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.