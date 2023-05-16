Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.05. 1,015,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,159. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

