Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 372,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

