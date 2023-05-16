Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 347,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

