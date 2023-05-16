Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,794 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,243,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.