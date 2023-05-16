Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 357,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

