Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,011 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. 599,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

